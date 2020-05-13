Afghanistan’s coronavirus cases surge past 5K

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday said that it has recorded 259 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 5,226 in Afghanistan.

Health Ministry Deputy Spokesman Wahidullah Majroh in a press conference said that out of 619 samples, 259 were tested positive.

27 new cases were recorded in Kabul, 22 in Herat, 29 in Kandahar, 49 in Balkh, 23 in Nangarhar, 25 in Takhar and 10 cases each in Parwan and Kunar provinces.

Simultaneously, eight cases recorded in Badghis, seven in Jawzjan, six in Logar, six in Baghlan three in Kunduz, five in Daykundi, three in Zabul, three in Nimroz, four in Faryab, one in Laghman, one in Ghor, and two cases each in Helmand, Bamyan and two in Farah provinces.

According to Health Ministry, 42 infected have recovered and five patients died in the past 24 hours.

The total recovery reached to 648 and the dead to 132.

Dr. Majroh emphasized that the threat posing by coronavirus is still high; asking the people to remain inside their houses and paying heed to the precautionary advices in a bid to help reduce the risk of the pandemic.