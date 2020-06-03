Afghanistan’s coronavirus cases surpass 17K

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday said it has recorded 758 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 17,267 in Afghanistan.

1,323 suspected samples were tested, in which 758 were reported positive during this period, the health ministry said, warning Afghan residents to take the virus seriously before it is too late.

332 new cases recorded in Kabul, 216 in Herat, 54 in Kandahar, 52 in Balkh, three in Nangarhar, 19 in Logar, two in Samangan, 48 in Jawzjan, 11 in Faryab, 11 in Kunar, five in Badakhshan and five in Nuristan province.

Afghanistan as of Wednesday officially has 17,267 cases, where many believe it is higher than what has been reported.

78 patients had fully recovered and unfortunately 24 others died in the last 24 hours, making the single highest one day death.

Number of fully recuperative has reached to 1,522 while the deaths are 294 since the outbreak of the virus started in the country three months ago.