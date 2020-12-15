Afghanistan’s Daily COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 27

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan reported 27 coronaviruses -related deaths on Tuesday, an uptick in the fatalities as the second wave of Covid-19 has rapidly started spreading around the society.

Daily tally of the new infection is also increasing – 256 new cases were recorded on Tuesday, according to the Public Health Ministry.

The country now has 49,740 confirmed cases since the outbreak of the epidemic started nearly one year ago.

The new cases reported positive out of 1,451 suspected samples tested in the past 24 hours.

Another 90 patients have also fully recovered during the same period of time, the ministry added.

The total recoveries exceeded to 38,500 and the deaths stood at 2,001.