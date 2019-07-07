Afghans at one table to end war: Pompeo

AT News Report

KABUL: In the wake of intra-Afghan peace conference kicked off in Doha, Qatar on Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that “it was great to see senior government, civil society, women and Taliban representatives at one table together.”

“All Americans should be glad to see Afghans sitting with Afghans to begin the tough task of ending their country’s conflict and building a shared future together,” Pompeo said on Twitter.

The two-day conference is being co-hosted by Germany and Qatar. All those attended the meeting are in personal capacity to exchange views on peace and find a logical end the long decades of conflict.

The positive point is that both, Kabul delegates and Taliban representative held talks in a cordial atmosphere, even Taliban said that they are not seeking power monopoly in Afghanistan, but will defiantly want to have role in the future governance.

They also said that they would have certain policies on women’s rights and economy of the country, according to participants.

The conference will end on Monday with expectation of a joint declaration to show the get to gather was successful.

This comes in the face of seventh round of talks between the United States and the Taliban which will be resumed on July 9th after intra-Afghan conference gets end.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has already described the latest round of talks as the most productive so far.