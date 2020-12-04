Afghans deserve peace after years of war: China

AT News

KABUL: The government of China has welcomed the recent development in the talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban peace negotiators to end war in Afghanistan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Hua Chunying said, “China welcomes and the progress in intra-Afghan talks. It has been the Afghan people’s aspiration to realize peace and stability at an early date.”

According to her, after so many years of war, the Afghan people deserve a more “peaceful, stable and wonderful future.”

She hoped “both sides of the Afghan peace talks will put the nation and people first, act on the people’s will, meet each other halfway and reach consensus on peace soon.”

China will continue working with international community to play a constructive role in this process, she added.

Finally after nearly three months of discussion, Afghanistan and Taliban peace representatives reached an agreement on rules and procedures. A move welcomed by the International Community as a significant step toward moving forward.

The agreement lays out the way forward for further discussion on the agendas. The agreement was considered a breakthrough because it will allow both sides to enter into official talks under the structure of intra-Afghan talks, which have been delayed for months as both sides were releasing conflicting reports on the progress.