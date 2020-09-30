Afghans need to feel peace to believe it; NATO

AT News

KABUL: NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan, Stefano Pontecorvo says all the Afghans need to feel the benefits of peace to believe in its perspective.

Echoing with UNAMA, he said that NATO stands with the agency condemning the use of pressure plate improvised explosive devices.

“Too many are killed and wounded by these every month. All Afghans need to feel the benefits of peace to believe in its prospective,” he said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Pressure plate improvised explosive devices (PPIED) regularly kill and injure entire families in Afghanistan as they travel in vehicles, UNAMA said.

“PPIEDs killed or injured more than 100 civilians in August alone. Stop using these illegal improvised landmines. This is not the road to peace,” UNAMA says.

The agency condemned the use of PPIEDs – illegal, indiscriminate, anti-personnel mines.

The concern comes when a roadside bomb has struck a minivan in central Daikundi province, killing at least fifteen civilians.

This is as delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban group are still negotiating terms and conditions of the peace talks which have led so far to new results.

The victims were from several families from the same village, according to Provincial Police Chief Spokesman, Gul Aqa Sajadi. He said the victims included seven women, six children and two men. Three children were injured too.