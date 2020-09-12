Afghans need to use negotiation chance for peace: Activist

AT News

KABUL: A number of peace activists urge the people of Afghanistan and the negotiating sides to properly use the current chance to gain the lasting peace in the country.

Taliban for the first time sat on Saturday to hold face to face negotiations with a delegation from President Ghani in Qatar.

Yaser Ahmadzai, from the institute for peace in Afghanistan, says that Afghans had got an international consensus over peace, urging the available chance should be properly used.

Ahmadzai said the peace process has had good progress so far, adding that the “golden chance” should be used goodly.

“This is a golden chance for the two sides and needs to be used goodly for peace in Afghanistan. Otherwise, I don’t think the Taliban and government find this chance again on peace.”

The US signed a peace deal with Taliban on February 29 that paved the way for the intra-Afghan talks. The deal also agreed the withdrawal of American forces.

However, Taliban have so far refused frequent requests from Afghan government and international community over a cease fire.

“The problems of Afghanistan will not be solved without a cease fire. First the cease fire and then negotiations. If the negotiations last for long time, no matter,” said Iqbal Khyber, from a national movement for peace.