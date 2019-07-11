Afghans should be proud of ANDSF: Gen Miller

AT News Report

KABUL: Afghan and Coalition leadership attended a security shura today (Thursday) with security pillars in Faryab province, where General Scott Miller, Resolute Support Commander said that Afghans should proud of Afghan security forces.

Brigadier General Khoshal Sadat, Ministry of Interior Senior Deputy Minister Security, Dr. Yasin Zia, Deputy Minister of Defense, Abdul Matin Bek, Chairman of the Independent Directorate of Local Governance, and General Scott Miller, Resolute Support Commander met with Provincial Governor Naqibullah Faiq and Provincial Chief of Police Brigadier General Mohamman Sadat.

During the meeting General Miller said “You should be proud of your ANDSF.” General Miller to Governor Faiq: “What I commit to you, to Faryab, and to the people of Afghanistan is our continued support.”

During meeting, Provincial Governor, Naqibullah Faiq said; “I want to thank the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and the leadership for your support. Faryab is one of the safest areas because of the great work of the ANDSF, they’ve taken back control of areas where the Taliban attempted to control and collect taxes from the people. The ANDSF are now securing these areas.”

Afghan National Army Special Operations Command Deputy Commander, Brigadier General Ahmadzai said “We have been successful because of the great partnership with the Provincial Governor and all the ANDSF. These forces, with the Afghan National Army Territorial Forces are able to provide security and deny the Taliban the opportunity to harm our people.”

Dr. Yasin Zia said “Faryab has turned in to a role model- the great work here by the Provincial Governor and ANDSF has earned the support of the people. You are retaking control, district by district.”

This comes as on Wednesday Afghan and Coalition leadership attended a security shura with security pillars in Ghazni province. Asadullah Khalid, Acting Minister of Defense, Sir Nicholas Kay, NATO Senior Civilian Representative, General Scott Miller, Resolute Support Commander, and Brigadier General Khoshal Sadat, Ministry of Interior Deputy Minister for Security, met with Provincial Governor Wahidullah Kalimzai.

During meeting, General Miller was encouraged by the meeting of “Afghan security leaders addressing Afghan security challenges.”

“I congratulate this leadership team, they are committed, and they have the support of the coalition,” he said. “Lastly, my condolences for the losses you and your fellow Afghans have suffered in this fight for peace.”