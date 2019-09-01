Afghans to likely receive more humanitarian aids after peace: Report

AT News Report

KABUL: Reports forecast that human relief agencies would increase assistance to Afghanistan once the peace deal with Taliban is done. The Associated Press says that Afghans are in need of more humanitarian aids despite the foreign troops’ presence in the country.

The news agency says that thousands of people are suffering from poor economic condition in the Taliban-controlled areas, especially lack or shortage of foodstuff and medications.

Humanitarian Agencies have told the Associated Press that war and insecurity are the main obstacles before their activities in Afghanistan.

They said that they would increase assistances to the people of Afghanistan after the peace deal is agreed.

The news agency says that thousands of children are threatened by the lack of foodstuff and thousands of people need food due to the weak economic situation in the country.