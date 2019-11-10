Afghans to meet in Beijing on November 21

AT News Report

KABUL: The third intra-Afghan talks is expected to be held on November 21 in China’s capital city of Beijing, some politicians who are going to attend the meeting said, the first ever face to face meeting between President Ashraf Ghani’s government and Taliban who have repeatedly refused requests to sit with it, calling it a “US puppet” in the past.

Politicians who will attend the meeting, said Sunday that they would focus on how to end the war in Afghanistan in negotiations with Taliban.

The government says it had finalized a list of people selected to represent it in the meeting, but some sources said Sunday that there was still disaccords on the members of delegation and President Ghani opposed some political leaders’ presence in Beijing.

A 25-member delegation is to attend from Kabul in the Beijing meeting that is following the February session in Moscow and the second one held in July in the Doha city of the Persian Gulf state of Qatar.

Sources close to government said that the government would announce the list of its delegation within two days.

According to government officials, most of the delegation members are not officials.

Political leaders recommend the government to rethink on the members of delegation and select people who are not against peace.