After EU, UK calls for swift establishment of reconciliation body

“Making progress in Doha is critical to preventing further unnecessary deaths”

AT News

KABUL: The UK embassy in Afghanistan in a statement called for urgent establishment of the High Council of National Reconciliation and for it to being the essential task of providing direction for the Afghan peace talks.

“The UK supports the Afghan peace process as the only way to create sustainable, lasting peace, and bring an end to the high level of violence and insecurity across the country. Making progress in Doha is therefore critical to preventing further unnecessary deaths,” the statement added.

The Council must be inclusive and represent the diverse Afghan population, allowing women, minorities, and other groups’ views to be seriously considered, the UK called.

Prior to that, the European Union (EU) delegation in Kabul in a statement called for the “swift establishment and operationalization of the High Council of National Reconciliation,” a body designated to provide guidance to the peace negotiations.

“The EU Delegation and EU Heads of Mission based in Kabul, as underscored at the Afghanistan 2020 conference, reaffirm the strong support of the European Union and its Member States to a balanced Afghan Peace process,” the statement said.

The statement said that “reaching a sustainable outcome respecting the rights and aspirations of the Afghan people will be best served by a strong political unity on the side of the Republic and the inclusion of all Afghan voices in the process.”

“In addition to political leaders, the membership of the Council should include a diverse membership representing women’s groups, war victims, religious minorities, youth and civil society organizations,” the statement said.

Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation welcomed the EU statement on the timely operationalization of the HCNR and per May ‘20 Political Agreement’ stressing on consultation, guidance and consensus, and assure all sides that the Leaders’ and General Assembly will convene soon to boost the peace process.