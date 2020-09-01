After three years of campaign, activists win to include mother’s name on national ID cards

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan cabinet’s law committee on Tuesday approved the proposal of inclusion of mother’s name in the national identity cards. The decision was made after some women activists and female MPs demanded the inclusion of mother’s name in the official documents besides father’s name. These activists launched the campaign about three years ago.

In a statement, the office of Second Vice President, Sarwar Danish, who chaired the meeting, said that the proposal of the amendment of population registration act was sent to the law committee of the cabinet and gained approval by the members of the cabinet.

The draft would be sent through for parliament approval before it could be enforced. The amendment was prepared by the ministry of justice and national statics and information.

The activist’s launched a campaign titled “Where is My Name”, around three years ago and they win to finally include the mother’s name in the national ID cards in conservative society where many get ashamed to tell their mother’s name.

A number of female MPs have supported this campaign and regularly brought out the issue in the parliament.