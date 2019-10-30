AGO calls for dismissal of those accused of breaching IEC data center

AT News Report

KABUL: The Attorney General office has asked the Independent Election Commission (IEC) to fire those personnel charged with breaching the commission’s data center.

The Attorney General Office Spokesman, Jamshid Rasouli, said Wednesday that they would soon start investigations regarding the issue, adding that the suspects were already referred to the organ.

Rasouli said that according to electoral law, the Attorney General Office should be first assured of the dismissal of these people.

“The independent election commission has been asked to fire the people charged with the case so that the attorney general office further investigate. Our colleagues will prosecute this case seriously like other cases and will share the results of the investigation with the people.”

The election commission introduced three of its personnel to the attorney general office on charge of breaking the lock of its data center in the weekend.

These people are: Hamid Ahmadzai security adviser to the commission’s secretariat, Hajji Lotfollah head of civil security guards and Sayed Asghar a police officer.

The breaching was followed by serious criticisms and concerns by electoral teams, political figures and the people.

The commission says that nothing was destroyed in the incident.