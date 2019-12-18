AGO delegation in Logar to probe pedophile alleged ring

AT News

KABUL: The Attorney General Office has been investigating the alleged pedophile ring in southeastern Logar province following the allegation of sexual abuse against the schoolchildren by the educational officials in the province.

Earlier, a Britain Newspaper, Guardian has reported that over 500 school students have been sexually abused by the school teachers and head teachers in the province.

The News paper has conducted the report in cooperation with the provincial civil society activists, who had later on were arrested by National Directorate of Security. The arrest has faced serious criticism by the human rights defender organizations and some political figures.

The Guardian says that a number of victim has been killed by their relatives following the cultural taboos and cultural violence practice.

Meanwhile, Logar governor’s spokesman, Deedar Lawangin said that a delegation from the AGO has arrived in the province to probe the cases.

According to him, the after investigation the details would be shared with the government and media.

Provincial Council Chairman Habibullah Stanikzai said, “the education sector has been insulted by the baseless claims of civil society activists,” he remarked.