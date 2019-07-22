AGO says AFF sexual harassment case sent to EVAW Court

AT News Report

KABUL: Attorney General Office (AGO) said the case of sexual harassment claims of Afghan female football players which was published by an international newspaper have been sent to the EVAW court on the 11th of July 2019.

The AGO has assigned a delegation to investigate the case comprehensively, fairly and accurately. “Which after completing the investigation conducted in and abroad of Afghanistan, the case was sent to the court by the assigned delegation,” the AGO said in a statement on Monday

In connection to this case, former Afghan Football President including six other individuals (the Secretary General, in charge of the Goalkeeper’s Committee, in charge of Provincial Relations, Secretary of the President and in charge of Security) became accountable and were accused.

The lawsuit filed by the prosecutors charged them for rape, sexual harassment, abuse of jurisdiction and concealment of the crime.

During this investigation, each one of the accused was barred from leaving the country and their duties were suspended.

Keramuddin Keram, former president of the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) has been banned from football for life after FIFA’s ethics committee found him guilty of abusing his position and sexually abusing female players, the global football body said.

Keram, also a former FIFA Standing Committee member, was accused by at least five Afghan female football players of repeated sexual abuse between 2013 and 2018, FIFA said in a statement in that time. He was also fined 1,000,000 Swiss francs ($1.01m).