AGO staffers detained on bribery charges

KABUL: Four personnel of the attorney general office (AGO) were detained on charge of taking bribe, the office said.

These people were detained in the Lalpour district of Nangarhar province in the east and their charge was demanding 36,000 Afs bribe, according to a statement issued by the attorney general office which said Sunday that their cases were under investigation.

Administration corruption has been a major challenge in the government. The challenge is actually a legacy of the Hamid Karzai’s administration. Western media, donor countries and international organizations believe that billions of dollars are given and taken as bribe each year in Afghanistan, where according to President Ghani, 90 per cent of people live under poverty line.

The statement said that earlier a number of its employees were detained for similar charges in Kabul’s Shakar Dara district. They had demanded 3,000 US dollars, the statement said.

The suspects had demanded money from relatives of a killed person to file the case in their favor.

Prior to that, one of attorneys was detained in Nangarhar for taking 2,000 US dollars.

The statement added that 38 cases of bribe and other types of corruption were revealed and their perpetrators were detained since the beginning of the Persian Year.