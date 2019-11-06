AGO to probe sexual harassment cases against women

AT News Report

KABUL: Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission said that over eight sexual harassment cases against Afghan women in governmental departments had been documented in the past three months.

According to AIHRC commissioner, Shabnam Salehi, the special secretariat that has been formed by the Presidential Palace to probe the sexual harassment cases in the governmental departments had finalized its work.

“Women sexual abuse cases would be sent to the Attorney General Office next week.”

Salehi said three of the cases have been prosecuted by the commission and the culprits had been fired from their positions. “The cases have been documented in different levels,” she added.

“Due to some restriction, the commission has not been able to take perfect actions in regards.”

This comes as earlier President Ashraf Ghani’s former advisor Habibullah Ahmadzai had accused the presidential palace of sexual favoritism. Several national and international organizations and the country’s political figures have expressed high concerns over Ahmadzai’s remarks.

Ghani has then formed a special secretariat in the formation of AIHRC to investigate the issues of sexual harassment in the governmental administration. The secretariat has been given three months deadline to finalize the issue.