Agree to truce before peace deal: US asks Taliban

KABUL: Sources privy to the Taliban group have said that the American officials have pressured the Taliban to agree to a ceasefire, as well as intra-Afghan talks, prior the peace deal.

However, the Taliban’s spokesman Suhail Shaheen has once again emphasized that the insurgent group wouldn’t participate in intra- Afghan talks unless a troop withdrawal agreement with the US was signed.

He said that all Afghan sides would be included in the intra-Afghan-talks, but it is not possible until peace agreement with the US.

According to the sources, the Taliban group did not accept ceasefire call suggested by the US.

Jalaluddin Shinwari, a former member of the Taliban said, “Taliban would continue to fight before singing of agreement that guarantees withdrawal of foreign troops.”

On the other hand, the Afghan government has questioned the relationships between the Pakistan and Taliban group, saying that a sustainable peace would not be possible until the militants agree on a ceasefire and provide clarification about their links with the Islamabad.

“Truce, attention to the militants’ safe havens and their link with the Pakistan and Pakistan’s real commitment about the Afghanistan’s peace are the important issues, which paved the ground for the intra-Afghan talks,” said, Latif Mahmoud, a spokesman for the presidential palace.

Din Mohammad, Deputy of High Peace Council has confirmed that some political figures in the meeting with the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, has emphasized that peace talks should be continued by the next government, which is formed based on transparent election. “Let the result of the election be cleared, be transparent then they should talk on peace,” he added.

Khalilzad has recently visited Kabul to brief the Afghan officials about the progressions that have been made in Qatar.

Moreover, Joe Biden, US presidential candidate has emphasized on talks with the Taliban, saying that he would bring a large number of US troops back home if he won the election.

“First thing I would do as a President is that to make sure bring our troops back home and engage in talks with the Taliban but a small number of special forces would be stayed,” Biden Added.