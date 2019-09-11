AIHRC confirms Wardak airstrike targeted civilians

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Wednesday expressed its grave concern over the recent casualties inflicted in an airstrike in the central Maidan Wardak province and confirmed the victims were all civilians.

According to local residents, at least seven civilians lost their lives in an airstrike in Burhani Khel village of Sayed Abad district of the province on Monday.

According to AIHRC, their findings showed all the victims of the airstrike were civilians, saying they had shared the issue with foreigners who would be compelled to compensate the victim families for their losses.

The AIHRC expressed its severe concern over the surge in civilian casualties caused by foreign forces, lambasting the government, as well as presidential candidates and the politico over remaining silent regarding such issues.

“The airstrike carried out by foreign troops in Tangi Dara area resulted in the killing of civilians. The victims were on their way home after a reception when came under attack.”

This comes as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto, on Tuesday voiced his concern over hike in Afghan civilian casualties. He said, “I am much troubled by the continuing high number of civilian casualties by these attacks. In particular, I must point out that deliberate targeting of civilians is a matter of grave concern, and it is a war crime.”

“The rising number of civilians killed during search operations and air strikes is also of concern. I urge all parties to review the way they conduct their operations, to protect civilians and to minimize harm caused.”