AIHRC gets new chairperson

AT News Report

KABUL: Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) chairperson, Sima Samar, has been confirmed to be replaced by Shaharzad Akbar, a young activist, dynamic on several fronts of the human rights and social justice.

The AIHRC receives new chairperson in a while that Mrs. Samar chaired the organ for nearly 18 years.

Several media outlets quoted a source in presidential palace, who did not want to be named, confirmed that Mr. Samar was removed and Mrs. Akbar was appointed as her replacement.

The source said top government officials were interviewing the nominees for the position of chairperson and commissioners for the past several days. Akbar is expected to take over and to be introduced officially by Thursday.

Presidential palace without to provide further details in a short statement only confirmed appointment of the new chairperson and eight commissioners for the commission.