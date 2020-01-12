AIHRC terms homes most insecure spaces for women

AT News

KABUL: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) has said homes and law enforcement agencies are among the most insecure places for women across the country.

Shaharzad Akbar speaking at a national conference titled ‘preventing violence against women’ here in Kabul on Saturday stated that the lack of awareness of the concepts of human and women’s rights in families and law enforcement institutions had resulted in making these places insecure for women.

She said: “One of the most important findings in our six-month report this year was that women experienced the most violence in their homes.”

“Therefore, within our own homes, we are ignorant about the principles of human and women’s rights. This is not only the case inside the houses but also at the law enforcement agencies. The police, prosecutors and courts also lack a common understanding of human and women’s rights.”

She emphasized that spreading awareness about human rights in Afghanistan had not been sufficiently successful and that these concepts were still seen as imported narratives in most parts of the country.

The conference was organized by Human Rights and Eradication of violence Organization (HREVO) which also featured a number of researches on women. A total of 32 research studies were presented with a focus on women’s situation in five provinces.