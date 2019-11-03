AIHRC worried of increased civilian casualties

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) expresses concerns over an unprecedented increase in the civilian casualties in the recent months, demanding the war parties to take care of civilian lives.

The ministry of interior accuses Taliban of using civilians as human shields or intentionally targeting them that increases civilian casualties.

But the human rights commission believes that both the government forces and Taliban fighters are careless about civilians.

“The rate of civilian casualties is in an unpleasant condition comparing to the past years. This has especially increased in the recent months,” said Naeem Nazari, commissioner at the human rights commission.

Police admit that civilians are harmed some times by the security forces, but claim that most of civilian casualties are carried out by the armed opposition groups who attack them directly.

Nosrat Rahimi, spokesman of the ministry of interior, said Sunday that security forces were planning to double operations against militant groups in the entire country.

Taliban have not yet commented on the human rights commission’s allegations.