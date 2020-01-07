Air corridors help 33 per cent increase in Afghan exports

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Commerce and Industry says that merchandise exports have had a 33 percent increase since the air corridors have begun connecting Afghanistan to many regional states.

Sameer Rasa, spokesman for the ministry of commerce and industry, said Tuesday that 855 flights exported some 5,300 tons of merchandise to India, China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Azerbaijan, France, Belgium, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Turkey, Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands in 2019.

He said of a 33 per cent increase of exports in 2019 comparing to the year before through air corridors.

“In 2019, we added new markets such as Azerbaijan, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar in our air corridor program. We plan to open a new corridor with Indonesia,” he said.

The first air corridor was opened in 2017 to export Afghan merchandise to India.

Since then, according to the ministry of commerce and industry, 11,000 tons of goods were exported by 1,100 flights from Kabul, Kandahar, Balkh and Herat airports to international markets, costing 238 million dollars.

Fresh and dried fruit, herb, handicrafts, carpets, karakul, vegetables and saffron are the main Afghan exports that have great markets in abroad.