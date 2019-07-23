Home / Latest Updates / Airstrike foils suicide bombing bid in Ghazni

July 23, 2019

AT News Report

KABUL: An Afghan Air Forces (AAF) strike has left three suicide bombers loyal to the Taliban group dead and their car bomb destroyed in southern Ghazni province, a statement from the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Tuesday.

The airstrike took place in Giro district of the province at around 8:40 pm on Monday night, the statement said.

According to the statement, three suicide bombers with an explosive-laden car wanted to carry out a suicide attack in the provincial capital, Ghazni city.

However, they were identified and killed by AAF before reaching their target, the statement added.

Ghazni is among the most volatile and restive provinces of Afghanistan where the insurgents control large swaths of land and are actively operating in a number of its districts.

