Airstrike kills 13 civilians in Ghazni

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 13 civilians were killed after an air attack targeted a passenger minibus in Ghazni province, residents said.

The incident took place early Tuesday in the Andar district, according to residents who said the attack came from a military helicopter. The residents could not identify if it was a US helicopter or it belonged to Afghan air force.

They said that the victims were residents of different areas of Andar district.

Officials in the government have not yet commented on the attack.

Taliban in a statement accused the US military for carrying out the attack.

Prior to this, people staged demonstrations in the provinces of Wardak, Nangarhar and Laghman to protest aerial attacks against civilians.