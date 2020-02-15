Airstrike kills nine civilians in Nangarhar

AT News

KABUL: Local officials in eastern Nangarhar province have claimed that an airstrike has targeted a civilian vehicle in which killed nine people in Sorkh-Road district of the province.

Provincial Governor’s Spokesman, Attaullah Khogiani said the airstrike conducted on Friday evening and that the indentifications of the deaths have been tentative.

But a governmental official who wished not to be named said that civilians have been killed in the incident. “They have gone for a picnic to Khogiani district.”

Ajmal Omar Deputy of Nangarhar Provincial Council has put the death toll to 11 and said that all of them were civilians. He said that people from several parts of Nangarhar go to Khogiani for picnic parties.

The photos, published on social media, have showed a destroyed car with some burned death bodies inside it.

The Afghan Government and Foreign Forces have thus far not taken the responsibility for the air strike and neither of them has provided details in regards.

Earlier, the Human Rights Watchdog has blamed the Foreign and Afghan Forces for posing more death to civilians than militants. The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission has estimated about eight percent increase in civilian casualties in 2019 compared 2018.