Al-Qaeda recruits fighters from Taliban in Kunar

AT News

KABUL: Military officials in Kunar province are warning of the potential recruitment of disaffected Taliban fighters by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria as a peace deal with the Taliban becomes more likely.

Splits within the Taliban, religious radicalism and discontent with the possible deal could drive fighters to join ISIS-K and other terrorist groups. According to Abdul Sattar Mirzkawal Kunar’s governor, Pakistani intelligence service and the al-Qaeda network are recruiting Taliban commanders, and those who disapprove of the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement.

Head of Kunar’s provincial council, Velayat Khan Meshwani, has said that the Taliban fighters who are living in Kunar are also fighting here. “If security is not beefed up here and terrorist network take control of this place, the Taliban fighters would definitely join those terrorist groups,” he said.