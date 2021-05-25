Alarm sounded over dreadful surge in Covid-19 cases, deaths in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: With a fresh surge in the third wave of Corona virus, the Afghan health authorities on Tuesday reported a significant surge in new cases and deaths-related to the virus, despite a stepped-up vaccination campaign.

The Afghan health ministry recorded 840 new infections and 19 deaths across the country in the last 24 hours.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached 67,743 cases nationwide.

According to the ministry, the news cases reported out of 3,489 suspected samples tested during this same period of hours.

Another 223 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital in the same period of time.

The total recoveries exceeded to 56,518 and the deaths to 2,855 across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started over a year ago.

This as China pledged to deliver 700,000 of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan, Afghan health officials said, in a boost for immunization campaign which has already begun with a number of Afghans now vaccinated.

According to the ministry of public health, 280,000 members of the Afghan security forces, more than 120,000 doctors and health workers and 560,000 civilians have so far been vaccinated.

“China will donate 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan. We are with Afghanistan in overcoming difficulties,” Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu said in a tweet.

Previously, China provided 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan besides other medical and humanitarian support to help the country during the pandemic.

This is as the ministry of public health reported of the new UK-variant cases of coronavirus in 18 of 34 provinces, with Mirwais Alizai deputy spokesman for the ministry saying that the most cases of the UK-variant disease were found in Nangarhar province in the east.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 3,419,700 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 164,981,323.