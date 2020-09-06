Alipour’s men ambush Afghan security outpost

AT News

KABUL: The armed men loyal to militia commander Abdul Ghani Alipour have reportedly attacked the outposts of security forces in Wardak province’s district of Behsood.

The attackers are said to have inured two government soldiers and took one another hostage.

Provincial Governor Mozaffaruddin Yameen on Sunday confirmed the attack.

“Alipour’s armed men came. They took a Humvee vehicle and wounded two soldiers and took one hostage. We reported to the central government and are waiting their decision,” said Yameen.

Alipour heads a group of militia men in the central areas especially in the controversial region of Behsood, where the nomads and the villagers claim possession of pastures.

Alipour takes the villagers’ side who accuse the nomads of grabbing their pastures.

He was arrested by the intelligence agency in 2018 shortly, but was released after people took to streets and called for his release.