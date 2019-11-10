Alleged corrupt man runs senior post in finance ministry

AT News Report

KABUL: Walid Tamim who is charged with three embezzlement and other corruption cases, has been appointed as deputy finance minister for custom offices and incomes, the attorney general office says.

Officials in the attorney general say that Tamim’s cases were under investigation and would be shared with the people soon.

Tamim’s case was referred to the attorney general’s office before he was appointed as deputy finance minister, but President Ghani appointed his in the important position despite knowing his corruption case.

The Integrity Watch Afghanistan, an organization working in fight with corruption criticizes Ghani for appointing Tamim in the financial body.

“Judicial bodies failed to prosecute independently the cases they have. They have a limited timeline based on the law to prosecute the cases, but several of cases are left in the judiciary offices unprosecuted,” said Naser Timoori, a researcher in the Integrity Watch.

“The corrupt people are appointed in important positions instead of being introduced to the judiciary,” said Naser Watanyar, a university lecturer.

Tamim says that he trusts the attorney general office where his cases are under prosecution.

He was previously head of oil department, where he started embezzlement, according to the attorney general officials.