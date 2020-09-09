Ambassador of France reiterates his country’s full support for Afghan peace quest

AT News

KABUL: Acting Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar has met with the French Ambassador to Kabul, Mr. David Martinon on Wednesday, where they discussed latest developments in the peace process.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said that the Foreign Minister thanked the “people and the Government of France” for their continued cooperation over the past two decades.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in the peace process including the need for an immediate start to talks between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban, a reduction of violence, the need for a humanitarian ceasefire, and the importance of preserving the achievements of the last 19 years, according to the statement.

The French Ambassador expressed optimism about the progress made between the Afghan government and the Taliban in preparation for the start of peace talks.

He reiterated his government’s full support for the peace process and the preservation of the achievements of the past 19 years including the Islamic Republic, democracy, freedoms and rights of citizens.

In addition, both sides also discussed potential opportunities for capacity building programs for Afghan diplomats at French institutions.

At the end, the two sides discussed and stressed the need to further expand and strengthen bilateral cooperation between Afghanistan and France. Ambassador Martinon assured Minister Atmar of his country’s continued cooperation with Afghanistan.