American soldier dies in non-combat incident

AT-KABUL: A US soldier assigned to the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission has died in a non-combat related incident in Afghanistan.

The service member’s name would be released 24 hours after next of kin notification in line with NATO policy. The incident is currently under investigation.

Thursday’s death of the US soldier was announced in a brief statement from Resolute Support, which did not give further details of the incident.

This comes as last month a Resolute Support service member was killed following an apparent insider attack in western Herat province, the coalition forces said that time.

“A Resolute Support service member was killed in Herat province. Two other Resolute Support service members were wounded in the incident.”

Moreover, in recent months, two US service members were killed in insider attacks.

Just one day after an apparent insider attack killed a US soldier, another American service member killed in an incident in the eastern part of the country.

Such incident had also happened in the past when Afghan soldiers turned their weapons against coalition forces and Taliban insurgents mostly claimed responsibility for insider attacks.

Over 2,400 service members, reports to Stars and Stripes, have given their lives in the war in Afghanistan, which has been raging on with no end in sight for 17 years.