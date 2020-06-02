Amid spike in virus cases, Russia sends medical supplies to Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The Russian federal government has donated a batch of medical supplies to assist the Afghanistan feeble health system amid a threatened pandemic coronavirus outbreak.

The batch of the medical supplies arrived in Kabul on Tuesday with the presence of the deputy finance assistant of the Afghanistan ministry of foreign affairs and Moscow’s ambassador to Kabul.

Deputy finance assistant of the Afghanistan ministry of foreign affairs, Mirwais Nab welcomed Moscow’s humanitarian aids and hoped for further friendship vibes between the two countries.

This comes as Afghanistan is facing a shortage of medical supplies, as the pandemic virus is turning into an unabated challenge in the country in the wake of a fragile economy that it has been struggling with since decades.

Earlier, deputy minister of public health, Wahid Majroh said that the health system is scrambling to improve the testing capability, and provide enough ventilators and protective instruments.