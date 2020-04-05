Amid virus, clerics issue fatwa again religious, political gatherings

AT News

KABUL: The religious scholars called for a ban of any religious and political gatherings after the increase of Corona virus spread in the country.

The religious scholars said in a statement released on Sunday that people need to perform five-time prayers at their homes and avoid going to mosques.

The statement said that the decision was taken based on the Koran verses and advices from ministry of public health.

It said the bodies of the virus victims should be buried by a few of their close relatives.

Some 337 people have been infected by the virus across the country.

Abdul Salam Abed, a religious scholar, called on the government to cancel taking taxes until the end of virus threat.

“I ask dear and respected businessmen to assist with the vulnerable people.”

Some 500 mosques were closed in Herat province on Saturday by a clerics’ verdict.

The ministry of public health asked the people to respect the day-time curfew rule and stay in their homes.