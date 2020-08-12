Ammunition caches seized in Khost

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces discovered and confiscated two ammunition caches in southern Khost province.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) discovered and seized two ammunition caches during two separates search operations in Gurbuz and Musa Khil districts of Khost province, said a statement issued by Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Wednesday.

Statement said that the caches contained one rocket launcher, 72 RPG-7 rockets, 22 hand grenades and 33 pressure plate IEDs.

Also in a separate report, ANDSF detected a motorcycle borne improvised explosive devices in Sheikh Mohammadi village, Sabari district of Khost, the statement added.

The Afghan security forces succeeded to prevent a bloody incident in the district by discovering the motorbike packed with explosives, underlined the statement.