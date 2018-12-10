ANA helicopter crash in Kandahar wounds five

AT-KABUL: At least five people received injures when ahelicopter belongs to the Afghan National Army (ANA) crashed in southernKandahar province, officials said Monday.

“It took place at the airfield during a training mission on Sunday night,” said Lt. Col. Khwaja Yahya Alwi, spokesman for the 205th Atal Military Corps.

He putted technical problems behind the helicopter’s collapse, confirming five people on board were wounded.

However, Aziz Aziz Ahmad Azizi the provincial governor spokesman said the reason behind the incident is not clear yet.

“Five members of the ANA wounded in the crash,” he said, informing of an investigation kicked off into the incident.

However, the NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan said the chopper belongs to Ministry of Defense, and it has made a hard landing.

RS in a statement said the crash has nothing to do with any attack from the Taliban group. “Those on aboard did not include American or RS personnel.”

This comes as according to government statistics, at least nine helicopters have crashed so far this year – leaving dozens dead and wounded.

The recent one was in Farah province, where 27 on board were killed in a helicopter crash happened in Anar Dara district.