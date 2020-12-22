ANA prevents demolition of a bridge in Kabul

KABUL: The Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Tuesday said that the Afghan National Army (ANA) has managed to prevent destruction of a bridge in Kabul, the capital city.

A bomb which was placed by the Taliban militants to demolish a bridge in Abdara area, 19th PD of Kabul, was thwarted by discovering and safely detonating the bomb, MoD said in a statement.

“Besides preventing the destruction of the bridge, lives of tens of civilians were saved by ANA forces after they safely detonated the bombs in the area.”

On the other hand, three Taliban fighters were detained by ANA in western Herat province.

According to MoD, these rebels were planning to target security personnel when they were wounded and arrested by ANA in Herat provincial center today morning.