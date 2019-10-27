Analysts accuse govt. of political treatment with militia commander

AT News Report

KABUL: Some political analysts and members of parliament accuse the government of treating politically with a militia commander Abdul Ghani Alipoor’s case.

Alipoor was charged for illegal activities and was arrested last year by security forces in Kabul. But he was released soon and some analysts believe that his freedom was based on a political deal.

A resident of Wardak province accused Alipoor of killing his relative, warning that if Alipoor was not prevented from illegal jobs, he would do something dangerous.

Meanwhile, some kuchis (nomads) in Wardak province, where Alipoor is based, claim that he and his armed men had taken 500 animals from them.

Lawmakers from Wardak province alleged that Alipoor had restarted illegal activities in the province, while the government had done nothing to prevent.

They said that President Ghani ordered for Alipoor’s freedom as the presidential election was coming.

A few people who accuse Alipoor of killing their relatives, ask the government to prevent his continuing illegal acts.