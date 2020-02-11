Analysts: Government, politicians should jointly work on peace

AT News

KABUL: Analysts call on the government and political leaders to adopt a united stance regarding peace process and work jointly to gain a lasting peace.

The analysts spoke in a meeting titled ‘Peace Conversation’ held on Tuesday in Kabul, and said an inclusive plan was needed for peace. They asked the government to ignore their personal interests and focus on a national plan for peace.

The analysts also analyzed a plan made by former Balkh governor Atta Noor and urged an inclusive plan as a united plan would strengthen Afghan stance in talks with Taliban.

Fawzia Koofi, a former member of parliament, said they unanimously called for a single united plan.

The Youth Federation discussed Atta’s plan on peace and called on the government and politicians to not prioritize their personal interests to a national will.

They called Atta’s plan comprehensive that would work to gain peace.

Koofi said that a single and united address was needed for peace talks with the Taliban.

Besides that, other politicians also offered plans for peace that were discussed.

But the multiple plans are feared to complicate the peace process and make new problems and obstacles.

Taliban say they would hold talks with the government of President Ashraf Ghani after signing a peace deal with the United States.