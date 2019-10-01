Analysts reject turnout figures as conflicting

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan Analysts’ Network rejects reports made by the independent election commission on the voters’ turnout in the Saturday’s presidential election as questionable.

The network said Tuesday that the figures of turnout were different in many provinces.

It cited the commission’s report in Wardak province that 4,763 people voted in 67 polling centers. But the number decreased next day to 64 voting centers with 20,560 voters.

In the southern province of Helmand, the commission said on election day that 18,461 people voted in 68 voting centers, but gave a different number of 61 centers and 70,218 people on the next day.

According to the initial reports of the commission, 309 centers were open in Nangarhar province in which 22,813 people voted, but the second day report said that 254,871 voters went to 390 centers.

The network asked the election commission to clarify about great changes of reports and share them on their website.

The presidential election began at 07:00 am on Saturday, September 20th and was wrapped at 05:00 pm on the same day.