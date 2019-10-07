ANDSF pride of the Afghan nation: Kay

AT News Report

KABUL: NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan, Sir Nicholas Kay has said that Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are the pride of the Afghan nation.

Speaking to the Youth Consultative Jirga for Peace event organized by Afghan Women’s Network in Kabul, Kay said that NATO actively supports the role of women and young people within the ANDSF.

The Afghan security forces are carrying operations against the Taliban and other militant groups across the country on daily basis to maintain peace and security.

Only in the past 24 hours, at least 102 militants have been killed and 74 others received injuries in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country.

Despite numerous achievements in the battlefield against the enemies, the ANDSF also rendered huge sacrifices in the line of duty.

On Monday, a suicide bomb targeted a minibus of recruits for the Afghan security forces in the eastern city of Jalalabad, killing at least 10 people and injuring 27. Some of the wounded were in critical condition.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Islamic State militants have carried a string of suicide bombings and attacks on government offices, schools, and aid groups in recent years in Jalalabad, Nangarhar’s main city.