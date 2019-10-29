ANDSF stands ready to strong response to Pakistani incursions

AT News Report

KABUL: In reaction to the Pakistani shelling on Durand Line, the Presidential Palace (ARG) has said the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are ready to respond any kind of aggressive attacks.

Deputy Presidential Palace Spokesman, Dawa Khan Meenawal called on Pakistan to halt its shelling on Afghanistan soil, saying that the Afghan government has also been seeking to diplomatically end the dispute.

According to local officials, heavy clashes have taken place between the Afghan security forces and Pakistani since two days ago alongside the Durand line.

The fight occurred after the Pakistani military tried to form their check points the crossing line.

Meanwhile, Kunar Governor, Abdulsatar Meerzagul said at least three people were killed and five others wounded in the Pakistani shelling. “Women and children were also among killed and wounded,” he added.

To respond the Pakistani shelling, Meerzagul said the security forces would similarly act and that they would respond to every single bullet that would be fired by the enemy.

“We want them to renounce from what they doing, otherwise, they will be forces to do so,” he said, adding, “if they continue like this, God willing we will have effective attacks on them.”

According to the local officials, the Pakistani shelling has targeted the residential houses, schools and hospitals in Nari district of eastern Kunar province.

However the provincial governor has told Radio Azadi that the clashes had been halted but Nari district chief, Gul Zaman announced the fight has been one again started.

“The situation is not calm, the inhabits of Dowkalam, Pashangar and Bricoot areas have been displaced,” Zaman added.

Pakistan has not expressed any remarks so far in regards. Also, there are no details about the security forces casualties from both sides.

The local officials said that Nari district has been witnessed of Pakistani shelling for more than eight years and that the residents have suffered casualties and financial damages.

Earlier this year, three children have been killed and six others wounded in Pakistani missiles.

The Afghan government has complaint to the United Nations Security Council over Pakistan’s attack on the Durand line.