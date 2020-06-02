Anger simmers in Parliament over delay in cabinet appointments

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan lawmakers on Tuesday have expressed their anger over delay of the government’s cabinet appointments–saying that they would strip acting ministers of their authority if the government did not introduce its cabinets to the parliament.

Deputy speaker of the Wolesi Jirga (lower house), Abass Ibrahimzada said that the government has repeatedly promised to introduce its cabinet for approval of the lawmakers but it has failed so far.

Another member of the parliament, Hojatullah Khiradman said, “The house has not put enough pressure as it should on the government to introduce the cabinet.”

He said that they would make a comprehensive decision in regards. “We want the government to introduce the acting ministers to the Wolesi Jirga,” he said. “The government is illegitimate at the moment.”

After months of disagreement, President Ashraf Ghani and his presidential rival Abdullah Abdullah have forged a political agreement over the formation of an inclusive government.

President Ghani has signed the decree of his cabinet appointments even before reaching the agreement with Abdullah, however the selection of the cabinet was halted to end the political crisis in Afghanistan then.

There were some lists of cabinet members that went viral on social media. But the Presidential Palace denied it, saying the selection is yet to complete.

“The government is trying to introduce the cabinet,” said a Presidential Spokesman, Dawa Khan Minapal. “Some of the acting ministers introduced and some will be introduced, the new cabinet will conclude all ethics, and nations of Afghanistan.”