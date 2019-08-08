Any deal in peace process not acceptable

AT News Report

KABUL: A former official said that any deal in peace process is not acceptable for the Afghan masses and the process must be pure Afghani.

Former advisor to the president, Shahzada Masoud expressed his strong reaction over any kind of peace deal, saying such agreement would have a very bad implication and not acceptable at all.

“There is something cooking between US and Pakistan over Afghan peace,” he said, calling on stakeholders to stay imperial and support Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace and reconciliation process.

He said the two major events—election—the peace process with Taliban must under control of Afghans, where according to him these important process is not Afghan-owned.

His remarks come as an agreement between US and Taliban are expected to be finalized in shortest time. US Special Envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad said excellent progress made during talks with Taliban in the eighth round of talks.

But Masoud emphasized that the process should led by Afghans and owned by them and must not be handed to other countries.

“We support any efforts for peace, but that should be Afghan-owned,” he added.

In regards to election, he termed it against interest of Afghanistan. He termed peace process important than having a fraudulent election which is not acceptable for Afghans.

He blamed the government for making barriers ahead of peace.

In the wake of peace talks, a Taliban bomber killed least 14 people and injured nearly 150 others, mostly civilians, including women and children.

The bomber targeted a police station in western part of Kabul city on Wednesday morning. The explosion sent a large cloud of smoke into the sky and it was too heavy that felt in far areas of Kabul city.

The Taliban group has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack amid ongoing peace talks with reports of excellent progress between US peace envoy and the Taliban negotiation members to find a political settlement to the long years of conflict in Afghanistan.