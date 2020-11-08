Home / Latest Updates / Arghandab district cleared of Taliban

KABUL: Afghan security forces wiped out Taliban from Arghandab district of Kandahar province after weeks of heavy fighting that left dozens of insurgents killed and wounded.

Spokesman for Kandahar Governor, Bahir Ahmad Ahmadi, said that the Taliban had placed improvised explosive devices in certain areas in Arghandab and that security forces are defusing them all.

Kandahar has been the scene of heavy Taliban attacks and weeks of gun battle. As violence has significantly surged, heavy fighting in Kandahar has displaced thousands who have fled to seek refuge in neighboring cities.

Security forces are making all-out efforts to help repatriate the displaced families, said Ahmadi.

Local residents say that they face huge hurdles due to the ongoing clashes in the province. A resident Shakorullah said, “We call on the government and Taliban to let us live our life happily.”

Violence has been intensified in all-over the country including capital, Kabul as the negotiation teams of the Taliban and the government have been arguing on the agendas of the intra-Afghan negotiations.

