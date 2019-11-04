Armed clash over harvesting saffron leaves 2 dead in Herat

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: At least two people were killed during an armed clash over picking saffron harvest in western Herat province, local authorities said on Monday.

The incident took place in Ghurian district of the province, the district chief, Farhad Khademi, told Ariana News. He said that two people were killed and another received injuries after a verbal clash turned violent in a saffron field.

A tribal elder was also among the dead, the official added.

Arif Jalali, the chief physician at Herat Regional Hospital, said they received a wounded person rushed to them from the incident scene.

This is while saffron is the most expensive and lucrative spice in the world and it is seen as an alternative crop to opium in Afghanistan.