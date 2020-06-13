Home / Latest Updates / Armed conflict in Khost leaves eight dead

Armed conflict in Khost leaves eight dead

AT News

KABUL: At least eight people have been killed in an armed conflict in southern Khost province, local officials said on Saturday.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Adel Haidari said that Abdul Wali Ekhlas, a member of the Hezb-e-Islami and his two guards were among the killed in the shooting rampage occurred in Ali-Shir district of the province. The gunmen had escaped the site. The incident happened on Friday.

Reason behind the incident is unclear. “It is unclear yet,” Haidari said, “the incident occurred due to personal hostilities or a terrorist attack.”

He said the police are investigating the incident and that the details would be shared soon.

