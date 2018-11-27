Armed forces kill dozens of Taliban, Daesh terrorists in volatile Nangarhar
November 27, 2018
KABUL: At least 66 insurgents including 36 Taliban militants and 30 Islamic State terrorists were killed during a string of ground and air operations in eastern Nangarhar province, officials said Tuesday.
Nangarhar Governor Spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said that 27 fighters from Taliban’s red detachment were killed and three others wounded during intelligence forces special unit in Zawi area of Khogyani district last night.
Two Taliban commanders identified as Obaid Janbaz and Mokhles were also among killed rebels, he added.
He said that three militants were wounded and nine stronghold of Taliban with weapons and ammunitions destroyed in the area.
Similar in a separate operation nine insurgents including two commanders named Nasratullah and Aminullah were killed in Shirzad district.
On the other hand 30 Daesh loyalists were killed and two others wounded during airstrike in Achin districts of Nangarhar.
Spokesman said that most of the killed Daesh affiliates were foreigners and still number of dead bodies left in battle field.
