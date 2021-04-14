Armed robbers kill man in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: A number of armed robbers stormed into a house in PD 5th of Kabul city, killing a man and wounded three other members of a family, security officials said on Wednesday.

Kabul Police Spokesman, Firdaws Faramarz said that the incident occurred on Monday night in the Afshar area of downtown Kabul. The case is under investigation, he said, without providing further details.

Mohammad Akram said that armed robbers broke into “my uncle’s home 2a.m., killed Hamid, a12-year student, wounded my father and two brothers.”

Akram said that his uncle did not have personal hostility with anyone. He put the number of armed robbers to 12.

A member of the family, Mohammad Yasin said that they didn’t recognize yet “what kind of items the robbers stole.” He called on the government to conduct a serious investigation into the issue.

Despite government efforts for preventing criminal activities in Kabul city, criminal activities have been intensified in Kabul, increasing people’s concerns regarding the security situation.

Following a high level of criminal activities and insecurity in Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani handed over the Kabul security affairs to his first VP, Amrullah Saleh.

An official at the First Vice President’s office, Zia Warsaji said there has been a significant reduction in the criminal activities since the morning meeting, led by the Saleh has started functioning. According to him, 8,000 criminals have been identified and that the government arrested some of them.

Meanwhile, Kabul police spokesman, Firdaws Faramaraz said that five criminal cases are committed in a single day in Kabul city, including murdering, robbery and physical clashes. Faramarz said the police detained more than 200 suspects in connection with the murder, robbery, disruption of public order, illegal possession of weapons in the last one month, which shows a relative decline than the previous months.