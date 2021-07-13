Army regains control of key district in Badakhshan

AT News

KABUL: The government says that it had recaptured Keran-o-Menjan district of northeastern Badakhshan province.

The ministry of defense said in a statement on Tuesday that at least 32 Taliban fighters were killed and 14 others wounded in operations conducted by the Afghan security force in northern the province.

The statement said that the security forces were provided support by the public uprising forces. The operations included airstrikes as well.

According to the statement, four vehicles belonging to Taliban and a large amount of weapons and ammunitions were destroyed as result of reciprocal attacks of the security forces.

Taliban have not commented regarding it so far.

This comes as thousands of armed individuals announced their support from the security forces.

Badakhshan is a volatile province in north, where Taliban are active in its many parts, carrying out deadly attacks on the security forces.

Recently, Taliban increased their attacks and claimed capturing the centers of more districts from the security forces in Badakhshan province. Taliban captured Wakhan district of the province bordering China without any resistance and the security forces based in the district fled neighboring Tajikistan fearing their lives.